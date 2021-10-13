Xi's speech at meeting marking 1911 Revolution published

Xinhua) 10:11, October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the commemorative meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on Oct. 9.

The booklet containing the speech was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)