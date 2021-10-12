Home>>
Mainland resolutely opposes military contacts between Taiwan, U.S.: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:46, October 12, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday expressed strong opposition against military contacts of any form between Taiwan and the United States.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement when commenting on media reports that U.S. military personnel have a clandestine presence in Taiwan.
"We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques when handling issues related to Taiwan," he said.
Ma also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority that its attempts to collude with foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence" and resist reunification are doomed to fail.
