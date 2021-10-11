DPP authority slammed for remarks touting "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 08:13, October 11, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for making remarks touting "Taiwan independence" and instigating confrontation.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to the remarks by the DPP's leader on Sunday concerning cross-Strait relations.

At present, the DPP authority's provocative acts of seeking "Taiwan independence" are the root cause of tensions across the Taiwan Strait and pose the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, Ma said.

The fight against "Taiwan independence" is aimed at the regressive moves by the DPP authority and separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence," but is by no means targeting the Taiwan compatriots in general, the spokesperson noted.

National reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including the compatriots in Taiwan, Ma said.

"The motherland must be and will be reunited," the spokesperson said.

