Xi says Taiwan question will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes reality

Xinhua) 11:06, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of the Chinese nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.

"This is determined by the general trend of Chinese history, but more importantly, it is the common will of all Chinese people," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

National reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including compatriots in Taiwan, he noted.

"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should stand on the right side of history and join hands to achieve China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi said.

Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland, and seek to split the country will come to no good end, said Xi, adding that they will be disdained by the people and condemned by history.

The Taiwan question is purely an internal matter for China, one which brooks no external interference, Xi noted.

"The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized," he stressed.

