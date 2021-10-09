Chinese people, nation must stick together to overcome all risks and challenges on road ahead: Xi

Xinhua) 10:55, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that to realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people and nation must stick together through good times and bad and rely on their strong unity to overcome all risks and challenges on the road ahead.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

"On the journey ahead, we must fully promote patriotism, foster a strong sense of national dignity and confidence among our people, and strengthen the Chinese nation's sense of community," Xi said.

"We must rely closely on the concerted efforts of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, uphold great unity and solidarity, and continue to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front," he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)