Xi stresses overcoming all major risks, challenges impeding China's path to national rejuvenation
(Xinhua) 10:56, October 09, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized Saturday the need to overcome all major risks and challenges that may impede China's path to national rejuvenation.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.
He also stressed the need to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests.
"To realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must rely on our own heroic efforts," Xi said.
