Socialism with Chinese characteristics only correct path toward national rejuvenation: Xi

Xinhua) 10:56, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Socialism with Chinese characteristics has proven to be the only correct path to realize national rejuvenation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the path we take is of fundamental importance," Xi said.

"We will ensure coordinated implementation of the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, deepen reform and opening up across the board, modernize China's system and capacity for governance, and work tirelessly to fulfill the people's aspirations for a better life and realize common prosperity for all," he added.

