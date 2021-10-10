DPP authority returning to 1992 Consensus premise of cross-Strait relations improvement: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:26, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday said that cross-Strait relations will only improve and develop when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan returns to the political basis of 1992 Consensus and stops aggressive moves seeking "independence."

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comment in response to the negative remarks from an official of Taiwan's mainland affairs council regarding the 1992 Consensus.

It is the shared aspiration and serves the fundamental interests of the people from both sides to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, said the spokesperson.

Answering to a media query on a DPP official's distorted statement about Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, Ma reiterated that "there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China."

The island's participation in international organizations and activities must be handled based on the one-China principle, Ma added.

