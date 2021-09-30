Mainland reiterates determination to contain collusion between DPP, U.S.

Xinhua) 10:22, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the mainland's determination to contain collusion between the United States and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority is "definitely not just words."

The mainland strongly opposes the U.S. Congress raising and reviewing motions related to Taiwan, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference in response to the Taiwan-related contents in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act recently adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. government and Congress have no right to interfere in affairs related to Taiwan, which are China's domestic affairs, Zhu said.

She also warned the DPP authority that any plot of leaning on foreign supports to seek "Taiwan independence" will fail.

When commenting on a British warship passing through the Taiwan Strait, Zhu urged involved countries to properly handle issues related to Taiwan and not to undermine the peace and stability of the region.

When commenting on the scheduled visit of a French Senate delegation to Taiwan, Zhu expressed opposition against official interactions in any form between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

