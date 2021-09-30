Mainland reiterates determination to contain collusion between DPP, U.S.
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the mainland's determination to contain collusion between the United States and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority is "definitely not just words."
The mainland strongly opposes the U.S. Congress raising and reviewing motions related to Taiwan, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference in response to the Taiwan-related contents in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act recently adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The U.S. government and Congress have no right to interfere in affairs related to Taiwan, which are China's domestic affairs, Zhu said.
She also warned the DPP authority that any plot of leaning on foreign supports to seek "Taiwan independence" will fail.
When commenting on a British warship passing through the Taiwan Strait, Zhu urged involved countries to properly handle issues related to Taiwan and not to undermine the peace and stability of the region.
When commenting on the scheduled visit of a French Senate delegation to Taiwan, Zhu expressed opposition against official interactions in any form between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China.
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan's participation in regional economic cooperation must be based on one-China principle: Taiwan Affairs Office
- Mainland to resolutely curb DPP authority's attempts to collude with U.S.: spokesperson
- Former Alstom executive: China's national power ensures Meng's different outcome
- China urges U.S. to stop suppressing other countries in the name of democracy
- UK warship's Taiwan Straits transit 'meaningless display of presence'
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.