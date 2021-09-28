Home>>
Former Alstom executive: China's national power ensures Meng's different outcome
(CGTN) 15:11, September 28, 2021
Meng Wanzhou, the eldest daughter of Ren Zhengfei and CFO of Huawei, flew back to China last Saturday after the extradition case against her was dropped. CGTN host Tian Wei interviewed the author of The American Trap, Frederic Pierucci, a former senior manager for Alstom accused of corruption by the U.S. and pleaded guilty in 2014. He sees Meng's return as a very huge win for China since it's the first time that the country stood up to the U.S.' long-arm jurisdiction in such a way.
