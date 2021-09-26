China to make firm, strong reactions to US interference in Hong Kong affairs: FM spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 08:59, September 26, 2021

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign affairs, urged the United States to earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations and stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

Zhao warned the US not to support or embolden anti-China forces, or “it would only shoot itself in the foot.”

“China will make firm and strong reactions to US interference in Hong Kong affairs,” Zhao said.

Zhao made the remarks at a Friday press conference after a 6,000-word fact sheet was published on the ministry's website, which enumerates the instances of US intervention in Hong Kong SAR affairs from February 2019 until July this year.

These US acts led to nearly a year of violence and social unrest in the city, until a national security law was introduced in Hong Kong in June 2020.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)