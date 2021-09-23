Chinese envoy regrets absence of U.S., other Western countries at UN anti-racism meeting

Xinhua) 13:47, September 23, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Wednesday regretted the absence of the United States and some other Western countries from an important UN anti-racism meeting.

It is a shame that the United States and a few other Western countries chose to openly boycott and be absent from the UN General Assembly high-level meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, said Zhang.

"This only raises more doubts over their sincerity in fighting racism and their willingness to participate in international anti-racism cooperation. We call on relevant countries to face up to the reality, heed the voice of the international community and do some serious soul-searching," he said.

These countries, the Chinese envoy said, should take concrete measures to fully and effectively implement the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, prohibit the spread and provocation of racist rhetoric, fundamentally improve the livelihoods of ethnic minorities, and earnestly protect everybody's human rights, including those of ethnic minorities, all in an effort to build a world of equality for all.

Zhang pointed out that all parties at Wednesday's high-level meeting agreed that racism is a deep-rooted global problem left over from the past, and has caused a host of issues, including inequality, oppression and marginalization.

All parties called on the international community to take this high-level meeting as an opportunity to fully and effectively implement the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action for the complete elimination of racism and racial discrimination, he added.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday held a high-level meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and adopted a political declaration to carry forward the fight against racism and racial discrimination.

The meeting was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, and heads of state and government and ministers from more than 60 countries. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended via video teleconference and addressed the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)