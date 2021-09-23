Chinese FM attends high-level meeting to commemorate 20th anniversary of adoption of Durban Declaration, Programme of Action

Xinhua) 09:41, September 23, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday attended a high-level meeting to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action via video link and delivered a speech.

Wang said that the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action is a common commitment of all countries. China warmly welcomes and firmly supports the UN General Assembly to hold a commemorative meeting on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of this programmatic document.

He said that the slave trade and colonialism are the main sources of racism. People of African descent and Asian descent, as well as indigenous people, were the victims of these actions in the past, and they are still sufferers of the consequences of these actions.

"Relevant countries must at least have the courage to face up to this disgraceful history, take measures to eliminate the suffering caused by these acts, and have more responsibility to take the lead in resisting all forms of racism," Wang stressed.

He said that China calls on all countries to uphold an attitude of zero tolerance and establish a sound legal framework to combat racism.

China advocates strengthening dialogue and exchanges among different races and cultures, and calls for ensuring that everyone enjoys the right to development, and eradicating the soil for racism such as poverty, marginalization, social exclusion and economic disparity, said Wang.

"China will continue to work with other countries to make unremitting efforts to completely eliminate racism and build a world where everyone is equal," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)