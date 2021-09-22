Home>>
UN should serve as central platform for countries to chart the course for future: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:14, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The UN should serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Xi calls on UN to advance security, development, human rights work in balanced manner
- Xi calls on UN to increase representation, say of developing countries in international affairs
- Guterres sounds alarm of today's world as General Debate of UN General Assembly opens
- Biden promises "relentless diplomacy" in UN debut amid rift with allies
- Xi calls for bolstering confidence, jointly addressing global challenges at UNGA
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.