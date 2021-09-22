UN should serve as central platform for countries to chart the course for future: Xi

Xinhua) 09:14, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The UN should serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)