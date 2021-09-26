No force can block China's forward progress

Chinese citizen Meng Wanzhou, arbitrarily detained by Canada on a U.S. extradition request on Dec. 1, 2018, at Vancouver International Airport, returned to China on a charter flight organized by the Chinese government on Sept. 25.

Her return resulted from the Chinese government’s unremitting efforts and the strong support of all Chinese people, marking a significant victory achieved by the Chinese people.

It has long been a fully proven fact that this is an incident of political persecution against a Chinese citizen, an act designed to hobble Chinese high-tech companies.

Meng, chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, with no violation of Canadian laws, was arbitrarily detained on Dec 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S. at Vancouver International Airport. The so-called “fraud” charges against Meng are purely fabricated.

It is clear to the international society that the "laws" employed by the US and Canada are nothing but an unjust tool to plunder, oppress others, and seek private profits, no matter how they have abused their bilateral extradition treaty and how hard they have tried to make excuses for their persecution of the Chinese citizen in the name of law.

The stance of the Chinese government on the wrongful detention of Meng has always been consistent and clear. Taking all necessary measures, the Chinese government resolutely safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens.

Learning the arbitrary detention of Meng, the Chinese government immediately lodged stern representations and expressed solemn position and provided consular assistance for her at the first opportunity possible. Ever since, the Chinese government has strongly urged the Canadian side to release Meng and practically safeguarded her legitimate rights and interests. Hundreds of millions of Chinese have also made a strong voice of justice. The safe return of Meng to China fully indicated that the Communist Party of China, the 1.4 billion Chinese people, and the great country of the People's Republic of China are always reliable for Chinese citizens.

The wrongful detention of Meng is just another case proving that the Chinese people do not create troubles, nor are they afraid of troubles. China will never accept any form of political coercion or abuse of justice and will never allow its citizens to fall prey to other countries’ political persecution. Chinese are a people who uphold justice and are not intimidated by threats of force. As a nation, they have a strong sense of pride and confidence. The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and they never will. By the same token, they will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate themselves. Anyone or any force attempting to do so will finally end up in vain.

The essence of Meng being wrongfully detained is the U.S. trying to undermine and even stop China's development course. What China has done has not only safeguarded the rights and interests of a single Chinese citizen or enterprise but also protected the rights of all the Chinese people to enjoy a better life and modernization. The wrongful detention of Meng mirrored the fact that China must unswervingly follow its own path and do its own things well when the world is facing changes unseen in a century to achieve independent development of high technologies and make itself a stronger country.

Today, China’s national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability. The country knows for sure that the closer it gets to its national rejuvenation, the more challenges and risks it will face. However, it believes that no force can shake its position or block its forward progress as long as it stands with the trend of history and human advancement and keeps going forward despite the challenges and risks.

