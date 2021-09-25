Meng Wanzhou returning to China

September 25, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Through unremitting efforts of the Chinese government, Ms. Meng Wanzhou has already left Canada, on 24 September local time, on a charter flight organized by the Chinese government. She will soon return to her home country and reunite with her family.

