China urges Canada to immediately release Meng Wanzhou

China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her residence for the extradition hearing in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 20, 2020. (Photo by Harrison Ha/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China urges Canada to immediately release Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou and let her return to China safely, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday.

"We once again urge Canada to take seriously China's solemn position and concern, immediately release Meng Wanzhou and let her return to China safely," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

Zhao made the comments when answering a reporter's question that the Supreme Court of British Columbia will hold a hearing on the Meng Wanzhou case on Aug. 17 local time to discuss the disclosure of evidence and information.

"China's position on the Meng Wanzhou case is consistent and clear," Zhao said. "The evidence that has been made public reveals clearly that the United States and Canada have abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against a Chinese citizen, which severely violates the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen," Zhao said.

He said that the intention of the United States is to oppress Huawei and other Chinese high-tech firms, and Canada is its accomplice. "This is a serious political incident. This is not only China's view, but also a conclusion shared by the rest of the international community including insightful people in the U.S. and Canada."

The Chinese government is firmly determined to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its citizens and enterprises, and support Chinese enterprises and individuals in safeguarding their rights and interests through legal means, Zhao said.