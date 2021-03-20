Home>>
Lawyer accused a Canadian border officer of fabricating testimony
(CGTN) 16:54, March 20, 2021
China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her residence for the extradition hearing in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 20, 2020. (Photo by Harrison Ha/Xinhua)
A lawyer for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has accused a Canadian border agent of fabricating testimony about how Canadian police obtained Meng's phone passwords on Thursday.
Meng's lawyer said Canadian police and border officers illegally gathered evidence against Meng on behalf of the U.S. FBI and emphasized that Meng should be released because of the alleged abuses of process.
Photos
Related Stories
- Lawyer for Huawei CFO says US evidence misleading
- China urges Canada to immediately release Meng Wanzhou
- HSBC 'accomplice' of US political scheme against Meng Wanzhou, latest disclosures show
- Meng Wanzhou's lawyers ask Canadian court to stay extradition process
- Meng Wanzhou's lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading evidence summary
- Ministry demands immediate release of Huawei's CFO
- US is trouble maker of China-Canada relations: Chinese envoy
- China firmly opposes Canada judge ruling on Meng Wanzhou case: spokesperson
- Huawei disappointed in Canada judge ruling on Meng Wanzhou case
- China urges Canada to release Huawei executive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.