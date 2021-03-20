Lawyer accused a Canadian border officer of fabricating testimony

CGTN) 16:54, March 20, 2021

China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her residence for the extradition hearing in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 20, 2020. (Photo by Harrison Ha/Xinhua)

A lawyer for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has accused a Canadian border agent of fabricating testimony about how Canadian police obtained Meng's phone passwords on Thursday.

Meng's lawyer said Canadian police and border officers illegally gathered evidence against Meng on behalf of the U.S. FBI and emphasized that Meng should be released because of the alleged abuses of process.