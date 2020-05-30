China firmly opposes Canada judge ruling on Meng Wanzhou case: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a Canadian court's ruling on the case against Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, and has made solemn representations to Canada on the issue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said here Friday.

On May 27, local time, the Canadian British Columbia Supreme Court ruled on the so-called "double criminality" in the case of Meng, holding that the U.S. extradition request against Meng conforms to the principle of "double criminality."

The United States and Canada abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against a Chinese citizen without reason, grossly violating the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen, Zhao said.

"This is a serious political incident that Canada acted as an accomplice to the U.S. government's efforts to bring down Chinese high-tech enterprises and Huawei," he noted.

Zhao said the Chinese government is firm in its resolve to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its citizens and enterprises. "We once again urge the Canadian side to take China's solemn position and concerns seriously, immediately release Meng and let her return to China safely, and not go further down the wrong path."