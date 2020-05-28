Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
Huawei disappointed in Canada judge ruling on Meng Wanzhou case

(Xinhua)    13:00, May 28, 2020

SHENZHEN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Thursday expressed disappointment at a Canadian judge's ruling on the case against Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer.

"We have repeatedly expressed confidence in Ms. Meng's innocence. Huawei continues to stand with Ms. Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom," Huawei said in a statement.

"We expect that Canada's judicial system will ultimately prove Ms. Meng's innocence," said the statement. "Ms. Meng's lawyers will continue to work tirelessly to see justice is served."

A Canadian judge ruled on Wednesday that the extradition case against Meng can proceed.

According to the ruling, the case of Meng meets the Canadian extradition standard of the so-called "double criminality."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday urged Canada to immediately correct its mistake, release Meng and ensure her safe return to China.

He said the United States and Canada abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against a Chinese citizen without cause.

"This is a serious political incident that grossly violates the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen," Zhao said.

