Huawei CFO's extradition hearing closes in Canada
(CGTN) 09:59, August 19, 2021
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing in Canada closed on Wednesday. The judge will set a date to announce the decision in October.
The court debate was presented by the prosecution, but the prosecution once again exposed contradictory statements.
"There are enough facts to show that the Meng Wanzhou incident is a political event through and through. The U.S.'s fraud accusations against Ms Meng Wanzhou are nothing but fabrication," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said earlier this week.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
