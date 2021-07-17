Huawei launches innovation hub to boost remote work, learning in Kenya

NAIROBI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has launched a new technology and innovation hub to promote remote working and studies in Kenya during the pandemic era.

The Huawei IdeaHub integrates high definition video conferencing, intelligent writing and sharing of wireless connection to facilitate remote work and learning.

Will Meng, CEO of Huawei Kenya said the pandemic necessitated the launch of the IdeaHub that leverages digital tools to ensure key activities at the brick and mortar offices and classrooms can be carried out remotely.

"The Huawei IdeaHub that we are introducing today is designed to help people work and learn anytime, anywhere, without time and space constraints, productively and efficiently," Meng said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Friday.

He said the IdeaHub that is ideal for startups, educational and health institutions, will enable users to intelligently transform, upgrade and digitize their work or learning spaces.

The unique features of Huawei IdeaHub include screen projection, white board writing that is used in smart offices and classrooms, and it can also allow users to project content from a phone to a large screen without installing extra applications.

It guarantees safety and privacy of personal information during screen projection and can install video conferencing application, accompanied by high-quality camera with zoom and multiple microphones that automatically zooms in and tracks the speaker.

The Huawei IdeaHub Board has dual operating systems including Windows and Android, and can offer a smooth writing experience with an ultra-low writing latency, complemented with Artificial Intelligent (AI) functions to enable intelligent text and graphic recognition.

Margaret Mwakima, principal secretary in the State Department of Vocational and Technical Training, said Huawei's IdeaHub will revolutionize distance learning and boost the war against COVID-19 in Kenya.

"We welcome this technology because we have already launched the open and distance e-learning policy to help reach out to learners at places and distances that are beyond the traditional cities," said Mwakima.

She said that Kenya will leverage private sector partnership, innovation and capacity building to promote virtual learning at basic and tertiary educational institutions.

