Huawei puts biggest data center into use

People's Daily Online) 10:58, September 13, 2021

With pleasantly cool temperatures, Guian New Area in southwest China’s Guizhou province provides an ideal environment for data storage. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The Huawei Cloud Data Center, Huawei’s largest big data center in the world, is currently operational in the Guian New Area, southwest China’s Guizhou province. Covering an area of 101.4 hectares, the center was designed to operate more than 1 million servers, and is able to offer services to surrounding areas, including Chongqing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan and Sichuan.

The data center will employ between 600 and 800 service engineers to support the company’s infrastructure. Huawei will also use the data center to train its employees.

The Huawei Cloud Data Center has supported more than 800 local enterprises to achieve digital transformation, and is currently in in-depth cooperation with a local big data company on cloud computing in government affairs, according to Dong Libin, head of the marketing department for the Huawei Cloud Data Center.

