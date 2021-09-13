Huawei puts biggest data center into use
|With pleasantly cool temperatures, Guian New Area in southwest China’s Guizhou province provides an ideal environment for data storage. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian)
The Huawei Cloud Data Center, Huawei’s largest big data center in the world, is currently operational in the Guian New Area, southwest China’s Guizhou province. Covering an area of 101.4 hectares, the center was designed to operate more than 1 million servers, and is able to offer services to surrounding areas, including Chongqing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan and Sichuan.
The data center will employ between 600 and 800 service engineers to support the company’s infrastructure. Huawei will also use the data center to train its employees.
The Huawei Cloud Data Center has supported more than 800 local enterprises to achieve digital transformation, and is currently in in-depth cooperation with a local big data company on cloud computing in government affairs, according to Dong Libin, head of the marketing department for the Huawei Cloud Data Center.
Photos
Related Stories
- Global Times sends open letter to Canadian ambassador Dominic Barton, demanding release of Meng Wanzhou
- Huawei CFO's extradition hearing closes in Canada
- Judge doesn't 'understand' US allegations against Huawei CFO
- Huawei launches innovation hub to boost remote work, learning in Kenya
- Huawei suppliers confirm receiving Mate50 design, raising hope for September release
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.