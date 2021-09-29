Mainland to resolutely curb DPP authority's attempts to collude with U.S.: spokesperson
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is resolute to curb any attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to collude with the United States and seek "Taiwan independence", said a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on the U.S. proposal to have Taiwan participate in the 2022 Rim of the Pacific military exercises, which is included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 passed by the U.S. House of Representatives recently.
The Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affair, and the U.S. government and its relevant bodies have no right to interfere in it, emphasized Zhu.
Zhu also warned the DPP authority not to misjudge the situation. "Any attempt to seek 'Taiwan independence' by relying on external forces is doomed to fail," Zhu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. need to rethink relations with China: leading U.S. journal
- Containing China not antidote to America's hegemonic anxiety
- U.S. bullying, interference in Hong Kong doomed to fail: various sectors in HK
- Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry urges Washington to reflect on its mistakes, stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs
- Innovation the "golden key" to some thorny issues for China-U.S. relations: Chinese ambassador
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.