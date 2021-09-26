U.S. bullying, interference in Hong Kong doomed to fail: various sectors in HK

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

HONG KONG, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- After the Chinese Foreign Ministry released Friday a fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, Hong Kong residents from various sectors said the document shows how the United States instigated unrest in Hong Kong since 2019 and lays bare its hegemony and hypocrisy, as well as demonstrates China's determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

The international community and Hong Kong residents can now see clearly that the United States has been plotting to attack China and interfere in Hong Kong affairs to serve its own political interests, John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said Saturday in an article.

The U.S. interference violates the international laws and has proved to be in vain, Lee said, noting that the HKSAR government officials will remain unwavering in the face of so-called U.S. sanctions.

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows the Wan Chai of south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Wong Kwok, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said it is irrefutable that the United States meddled in Hong Kong affairs and backed anti-China forces as the fact sheet lists 102 articles of the U.S. interference with specific time and participants.

With the U.S. backing, radicals advocating "mutual destruction" in Hong Kong repeatedly challenged the red line of national security, preached "Hong Kong independence" and attempted to launch a "color revolution," Wong said.

Under the pretext of protecting Hong Kong's freedoms and human rights, the United States has over the past years enacted Hong Kong-related acts, vilified China's policy on Hong Kong, imposed sanctions, and shielded anti-China disruptors, which violated the principle of non-intervention in the United Nations Charter, said Lawrence Ma, chairman of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation.

Echoing his words, Willy Fu, vice chairman of the foundation, strongly criticized the double standards of the United States.

The United States cracked down on domestic crimes endangering its national security and terrorist activities but rampantly jeopardized Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, harmed China's national security, and undermined Hong Kong's rule of law, judiciary independence and people's well-being, Fu said.

The fact sheet is a just counterblow to the U.S. hegemony, Albert Wu, a practicing barrister in Hong Kong, said.

China has proved with actions that it will be unwavering in implementing "one country, two systems" and safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, he added.

The enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong and improvements to Hong Kong's electoral system have dispelled anti-China forces, purified the political and social environment, and restored order and stability, experts said, stressing that Hong Kong is marching towards greater prosperity and the U.S. plots will never succeed.

