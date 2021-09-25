U.S. attempt to contain China's development through playing "Hong Kong card" doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:08, September 25, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. attempt to play the "Hong Kong card" to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and contain China's development is doomed to fail, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs and support for anti-China and destabilizing forces, which was published on the foreign ministry's website Friday.

Citing cases in the fact sheet, Zhao said Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and no foreign country has the right to interfere.

He said the formulation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong has improved the rule of law in Hong Kong, restored the security and stability of Hong Kong, protected the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, and promoted Hong Kong's transition from chaos to governance.

"The U.S. side should earnestly respect China's sovereignty, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, stop undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," Zhao said, adding that it must refrain from supporting and emboldening anti-China, destabilizing forces.

"China will make firm and strong reactions to U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs," Zhao said.

