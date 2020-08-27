Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
New checkpoint linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong opens

(Xinhua)    15:22, August 27, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows the Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary in south China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- With a new checkpoint linking Shenzhen opening, Hong Kong will be able to tap more opportunities in the enormous markets of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point started opening to cargo trucks.

The new checkpoint also came as the first with direct access facilities for both passengers and vehicles.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2020 shows the Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary in south China.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows the Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary in south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows the Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary in south China. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

