Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China urges U.S. to cease meddling in Hong Kong affairs

(Xinhua)    08:12, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday urged the United States to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's (HKSAR) judicial matters and China's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a media query concerning recent U.S. accusations against China over the arrest of relevant individuals in Hong Kong.

Noting that China is a law-based country and the HKSAR is law-based society, Wang said the law must be observed and those who violate the law must be held accountable. "The HKSAR authorities' fulfillment of duty in accordance with law allows no smears."

Wang said since the return of Hong Kong to the motherland, the Chinese government has been exercising jurisdiction over Hong Kong in accordance with China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, adding that the principles of "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy have been earnestly implemented.

"It is an undeniable fact that the Hong Kong residents' lawful rights and freedoms have been well protected," Wang said.

Hong Kong is China's special administrative region, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, Wang said.

"Any attempt to undermine the principle of 'one country, two systems' or the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong will be firmly opposed by all Chinese people including our Hong Kong compatriots, and any attempt to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs or China's internal affairs will never succeed," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York