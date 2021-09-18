Commissioner's office denounces U.S. slander over HKSAR gov't decision on oath-taking of district council members

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Some U.S. politicians proclaim that they "stand with people of Hong Kong," but they in fact stand with a small group of anti-China forces in Hong Kong. They assert that they support political and social stability in Hong Kong, but they don't want to see a well-developed and sound-governed Hong Kong, said a spokesperson of the office of the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday strongly disapproved and firmly opposed the irresponsible comments from certain U.S. politicians on the HKSAR government determining the oaths taken by seven district council members invalid in accordance with law.

The spokesperson of the office said certain U.S. politicians smeared the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government, stood on the side of anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong and interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson said it is an international common practice to require an oath of allegiance, set out the qualifications of legislators and ensure their national identity and political loyalty through legislation.

"No country will ever allow holders of public office, legislators included, to breach their oath and betray their countries," the spokesperson said.

The HKSAR government determined that the oaths taken by the seven people were invalid based on the principles laid down by the interpretation of Article 104 of the HKSAR Basic Law by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and the relevant legal provisions, the spokesperson said, adding the decision is in strict accordance with legal mandates, provisions and procedures, and it is a necessary action to implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and ensure sound governance of Hong Kong.

Secretary for Home Affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Caspar Tsui, addresses an oath-taking ceremony for the first group of district council members, at the North Point Community Hall in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 10, 2021. (Xinhua)

The spokesperson pointed out that it is sheer hypocrisy and double standards that the United States vilifies the just measure of the HKSAR government, even as the United States itself has an "iron net" system to require public officers to swear allegiance at home and disqualifies lawmakers for violating parliamentary rules.

The spokesperson stressed that the HKSAR government's implementation of the oath-taking arrangement for district council members will help district councils to focus on improving the livelihood of people in the communities, crack down on anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong who use the councils to squander public funds and engage in political mutual-destruction, and protect various lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents.

"Their malicious motive has been laid bare and will be firmly opposed by all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

"We firmly support the HKSAR government in administering Hong Kong in accordance with law, faithfully implementing the principle of 'patriots administering Hong Kong,' and exclude those anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong from the governance structure," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that no slander from external forces could ever stop China's firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, or change the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," or prevent Hong Kong from transforming to stability and prosperity from chaos.

