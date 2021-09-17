U.S. crosses rudimentary moral line in bashing others: Chinese diplomat

Xinhua) 08:32, September 17, 2021

GENEVA, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Mission to the United Nations (UN) at Geneva on Thursday criticized an Anti-China Exhibition hosted by the U.S. Mission together with a violent terrorist and separatist organization, saying that the U.S. has crossed the rudimentary moral line in bashing others.

"The United States, in an attempt to retard China's development, doesn't even hesitate to collude with the violent terrorist and separatist organization World Uyghur Congress in holding a so-called 'exhibition', trying to reap benefits from spreading disinformation about China," a spokesperson for the Chinese Mission said in a statement.

"Nonetheless, the contemptible act it resorted to only highlights its role as a 'conspirator'," the statement added.

The statement accused the U.S. of taking human rights as a political tool and creating division and turbulence around the world to serve its own political interests.

The statement pointed out that the U.S. actually is the "champion" in the world in killing Muslims. Since 2011, illegal wars waged by the U.S. in Afghanistan, the Middle East and elsewhere have led to more than 800,000 deaths, most of whom civilians, and tens of millions in displacement.

In recent years, the statement said, the human rights situation and living conditions of Americans have deteriorated, while the U.S. government remains indifferent and has done nothing.

"The United States is the only developed country where millions of people are still in starvation, and nearly one seventh of its population are struggling in poverty," the statement said.

The statement further pointed out that people of all ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as in the rest of China, enjoy equal status and development opportunities, share the benefits of reform and development, and live an enjoyable and peaceful life.

"People's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security continues to grow. This is the biggest human rights project and the best human rights practice," the statement concluded.

Naming the U.S. a "human rights perpetrator" and a "loser" in protecting its own people's human rights, the statement urged the U.S. to act as a decent power and invest its resources in improving the welfare and human rights of the American people, rather than violating the human rights of people in other countries and playing low political tricks.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)