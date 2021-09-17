MOC to earnestly implement consensus reached by top Chinese, U.S. leaders: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:44, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday said it will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by top leaders of China and the United States earlier over the phone.

MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular press conference that economic and trade teams from the two countries have maintained communications at all times.

In response to media reports that the United States plans to launch a new round of Section 301 investigation against China, Shu said unilateral trade protectionism does not benefit China, the United States or world economic recovery.

