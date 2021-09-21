Hong Kong police arrest 3 members of Student Politicism

Xinhua) 09:48, September 21, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong police on Monday arrested three student members of the Student Politicism group on suspicion of conspiracy to incite subversion against state power.

Senior Superintendent Steve Li of the police force's national security department said the police arrested two men and one woman, aged between 18 and 20.

Police raided the group's storage unit and seized boxes of materials including propaganda materials, computers, phones and a large amount of goods intended for inmates behind bars, Li said.

According to the police, the group, set up in May last year, had run street booths 41 times and had been repeatedly spreading messages to incite subversion against state power and hatred against the government.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)