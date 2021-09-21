Hong Kong reaches new milestone in implementing "patriots governing Hong Kong": HKSAR gov't

HONG KONG, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The successful holding of the 2021 Election Committee's subsector ordinary elections in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) symbolized that the HKSAR has reached a new milestone in the implementation of the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" in the political system, the HKSAR government said Monday.

As the first ones after improvements to the HKSAR's electoral system earlier this year, the elections are to ensure that the power of the HKSAR is in the hands of patriots, thereby promoting the realization of good governance in Hong Kong, a government spokesperson said.

"After improving the electoral system, the new Election Committee consists of a number of subsectors and is broadly representative. It plays an important role in the political system," the spokesperson said.

The Election Committee is endowed with important functions under the improved electoral system, including nominating candidates for the Chief Executive election, electing the Chief Executive designate, nominating candidates for the Legislative Council (LegCo) election, and electing 40 LegCo members.

This new constitutional function will facilitate rational interaction between the executive authorities and the legislature, and effectively enhance governance efficiency, the spokesperson said.

"The new electoral system has laid down a solid foundation and with the support of the general public, we believe Hong Kong is able to fully and accurately implement the principle of 'one country, two systems' and maintain long-term prosperity and stability," the spokesperson said.

The results of the elections were unveiled on Monday morning as 364 of 412 candidates were elected as members in 13 subsectors of the Election Committee.

Out of the 1,500 seats of the Election Committee, 325 people were determined to be validly registered as ex-officio members, 156 people were validly nominated to be members of the Election Committee and 603 candidates were uncontested, while 412 candidates competed for 364 seats.

The actual number of members of the Election Committee will be fewer than 1,500 due to the LegCo election yet to be held and the overlapping status of some ex-officio members.

The five-year term of the new Election Committee will commence on Oct. 22, 2021 and end on Oct. 21, 2026.

"We thank the Electoral Affairs Commission, the Registration and Electoral Office and all staff for their professional work, ensuring that the elections are conducted in an open, fair and honest manner," the spokesperson said.

"We are also grateful to many government departments ... which have all provided full support and professional advice, such that the elections could be conducted in a safe and orderly manner," the spokesperson added.

