Full text of fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs and support for anti-China, destabilizing forces
(Xinhua) 13:03, September 24, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry on Friday published on its website the fact sheet on the U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs and support for anti-China, destabilizing forces.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the fact sheet.
