U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigns citing "inhumane" treatment of migrants
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote resigned over the Biden administration's "inhumane" decision to deport thousands of Haitians attempting to enter the country, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.
A State Department spokesperson confirmed Foote had submitted his resignation to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.
Foote wrote in a resignation letter that he "will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," according to media reports.
"Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed," he added.
Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, was appointed as special envoy to Haiti in July.
The move came after images and footage emerged showing Border Patrol agents on horseback confronting Haitian migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to reach U.S. soil.
