Gunman commits suicide after killing 1, injuring at least 12 in shooting rampage in Tennessee
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A gunman opened fire Thursday at a grocery store in Collierville, U.S. state of Tennessee, killing one person and injuring at least 12 others before shooting himself to death, local police said.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told a news conference that police arrived at the Kroger store at 1:34 p.m. local time, about four minutes after receiving report of the shooting, helping escort the victims and evacuate the area.
He said the attacker had died and was believed to have been killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He also said injuries to the victims were "very serious."
The Collierville Police Department said on Twitter the scene had been secured and an active investigation was being carried out.
The police department of Memphis, which is just 30 miles northwest of Collierville, tweeted that its officers were on the scene at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville to render support.
