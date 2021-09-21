HK Election Committee elections show new atmosphere, indicating transition from chaos to governance: authorities

(Global Times) 10:54, September 21, 2021

Staff members work at a counting station in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 19, 2021. The voting of the 2021 Election Committee's subsector ordinary elections in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) ran from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. (Xinhua)

According to polling results early Monday morning, 364 people were elected in the 2021 Election Committee's subsector ordinary election in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the first election since the Hong Kong’s electoral reform was implemented in March.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong SAR and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council extended congratulations on the completion of the smooth and successful elections on Monday. The authorities stressed the profound meaning of the implementation of the principle of "Patriots Governing Hong Kong" in the elections, and looked into new hopes for the future of Hong Kong.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong SAR also noted in a statement issued on Monday that the elections demonstrated the progressiveness and superiority of the revamped electoral system, and marked a major step forward in advancing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics.

The successful conduction of the Election Committee polls has laid down the political rules that “Hong Kong must be run by patriots, while anti-China saboteurs must be shut out.” The elections helped to set Hong Kong on a path away from the “vortex of pan-politicization,” and to promote the rational development of electoral culture, said the statement.

The Election Committee, under the new election system, shoulders functions that include nominating candidates and electing the Chief Executive for Hong Kong SAR, and nominating candidates and electing the 40 out of the 90 members for the Legislative Council.

The new Election Committee will serve a five-year term from Oct 22, 2021 to Oct 21, 2026.

Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the elections are of great significance in upholding China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and ensuring the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems.”

All staff members worked in accordance with the law to ensure that the election was conducted in an open, fair and honest manner. The SAR government will prepare comprehensive plans for the upcoming Legislative Council election on December 19, and the Chief Executive election on March 27, 2022, Lam said in a statement after the elections concluded.

Chairman of the China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Electoral Affairs Commission Justice Barnabas Fung Wah (2nd R) opens a ballot box at a counting station in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 19, 2021. The voting of the 2021 Election Committee's subsector ordinary elections in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) ran from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. (Xinhua)

The overall turnout of the Election Committee's subsector ordinary elections was nearly 90 percent, with 4,380 voters participating. The turnout reached 100 percent in the fields of law, technology innovation, architecture, surveying, urban planning and parks, according to Barnabas Fung Wah, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission of the SAR government.

The spokesperson of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said the election results showed that the Election Committee members come from all classes of the Hong Kong society and from all walks of life, including many grassroots and young people. They are able to appeal to the public and represent the overall interests of the city and the country, which will lay a good foundation for the successful holding of the following two major elections.

The election is of great importance and has far-reaching impact as it was the first election in Hong Kong since the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong and the revision of the electoral system, said the spokesperson.

The election shows the new atmosphere and hope of Hong Kong's transition from chaos to governance and prosperity, which is conducive to Hong Kong's sustained peace and stability and the improvement of people's well-being, said the spokesperson.

