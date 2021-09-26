Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry urges Washington to reflect on its mistakes, stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua) 09:07, September 26, 2021

Photo shows a view by the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, June 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

"We urge the U.S. side to recognize reality, stop disrupting Hong Kong and stunting China's development, and withdraw its 'black hand' for interfering in Hong Kong affairs."

HONG KONG, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Saturday the response of a U.S. State Department spokesman to a media outlet on a fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs is simply sophistry and only makes people around the world see more clearly American hypocrisy.

"We urge the U.S. side to recognize reality, stop disrupting Hong Kong and stunting China's development, and withdraw its 'black hand' for interfering in Hong Kong affairs," a spokesperson of the office said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the fact sheet released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry Friday, listing 102 "crimes" of U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs in recent years, displays the hegemonic acts of the U.S. interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and exposes its geopolitical motive of "using Hong Kong to contain China."

A citizen fishes on the shore of the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 24, 2020.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

"The U.S. side said its actions were fully consistent with international law. We'd like to ask, which international law grants Washington the right to interfere in others' internal affairs? ... Which article of international law gives America the right to whitewash anti-China forces in Hong Kong, to discredit the Hong Kong police for their law enforcement actions, and to meddle with judicial proceedings of Hong Kong courts?" the spokesperson said.

The United States proclaims that its actions were to preserve the Sino-British Joint Declaration, but the declaration, in fact, is an instrument between China and Britain on Hong Kong's returning to the motherland and arrangements for the transitional period, the spokesperson said.

"Washington has no qualification to cite this document for justifying anything," the spokesperson noted.

People visit the Peak Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, July 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The spokesperson stressed that countries around the world are beneficiaries of "one country, two systems" and stakeholders of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

"They should respect historical facts, not spread rumors or vilify China's policies toward Hong Kong; they should uphold the rule of law and justice, not distort international law or interfere in China's internal affairs under the pretext of law; and they should protect the prosperity and development of Hong Kong, not impose sanctions against the city at the expense of both others and themselves," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that facts have proved that after the implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR, public order has been restored, stability and security has been what people all hope for, the society has been more united, and those who love the country and Hong Kong have acted as one in opposing U.S. intervention.

"American attempts to cut off the blood ties between the HKSAR and its motherland will fall flat, and its moves to disrupt Hong Kong and curb China's development will end in fiasco," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)