China's HK, Macao affairs office supports release of fact sheet detailing U.S. interference

Xinhua) 08:15, September 26, 2021

Photo taken on June 29, 2021 shows China's national flags and flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on a street in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council firmly supports the foreign ministry in releasing the fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs and support for anti-China, destabilizing forces, a spokesperson with the office said Friday.

The fact sheet, released online earlier in the day, is a powerful counterblow after the United States has repeatedly slandered the Chinese government's governance over Hong Kong and brazenly imposed so-called sanctions on Chinese government officials, said the spokesperson when responding to a journalist request for comments.

The spokesperson pointed out that through the fact sheet, people can tell how hard, nakedly and unscrupulously the United States had been working to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and lend support to anti-China, destabilizing forces.

The solid evidence provided by the document can help people develop a better understanding of the "double standards" the United States has been applying on issues of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, the hegemonic nature of the U.S. obsession with acting as a preacher dictating others and the evil intention of Washington in its attempts to contain China's development by destabilizing Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

"However, the U.S. indulgence in wishful thinking will not work after all," the spokesperson said, noting that following the enforcement of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and improvements to the region's electoral system, Hong Kong is resuming stability and advancing toward prosperity.

No intervention from external forces can shake the firm determination of the Chinese government to fully and accurately implement the policy of "one country, two systems," nor can it stop the "one country, two systems" ship from continuing to cleave through the waves, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)