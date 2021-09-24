Innovation the "golden key" to some thorny issues for China-U.S. relations: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua, Sept. 23

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Innovation is a "golden key" to some thorny issues in China-U.S. relations, said Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Thursday, calling for an innovative spirit "more than ever before" to address the difficulties present in bilateral ties.

"We need a new vision, new thinking and new methodology," Qin said in his virtual remarks at the High-Level Meeting of Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

The Chinese ambassador said China and the United States need to show a broad vision, shoulder great responsibilities and stabilize relations.

Noting that a Cold-War, zero-sum mentality go against the trend of the times and the will of the people, Qin said China will act to "open up a path of national renaissance and peaceful development."

Meanwhile, he called upon the United States to stay committed to peaceful development and work with China to bolster relations based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

"Over the past several years, the China-U.S. relationship has gone through tremendous changes. It cannot return to the past anymore," Qin noted.

"We have to face the reality, look to the future, think out of the box, create new institutions and methods, and open up new dimensions for China-U.S. engagement," he said.

