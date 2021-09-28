U.S. need to rethink relations with China: leading U.S. journal

Xinhua) 11:19, September 28, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States need to rethink its relations with China and how to deal with China's rise, said a recent article in a leading U.S. journal on international affairs.

The United States has adopted a strategy of "congagement" towards China, which was a combination of "military containment and economic engagement," said the article, titled "America needs to rethink how it is handling China's rise," in The National Interest.

The academics now even calls for a more combative stance towards China's rise, which includes "decoupling their economies, strengthening America's regional deterrence, and shoring up American allies," it said.

These approaches may prove popular back in the United States, however, "it is a poor strategy, because it misreads why congagement failed," it said.

Instead, the United States should take a new approach towards China, which is centered around accommodation and restraint, the article wrote.

