Mainland spokesperson refutes DPP authority's interpretation of 1911 Revolution

Xinhua) 11:00, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson Saturday refuted Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's defamation of the mainland's activities marking the 110th anniversary of the 1911 Revolution. The spokesperson said the DPP had a twisted interpretation of the Revolution.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that realizing national reunification and revitalization had been the lofty ideals of Dr. Sun Yat-sen and other pioneers of the Revolution. Ma emphasized that the resolution of the Taiwan question is the common will of all Chinese people.

However, the DPP authority has engaged in constant plotting with foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence" while disregarding the interests and security of Taiwan compatriots, Ma noted. He added that such vicious deeds are in complete contrast to the mentioned ideals and aspirations.

Ma reiterated that national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including compatriots in Taiwan.

"The Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of the Chinese nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality," said Ma.

