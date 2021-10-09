Compatriots across Taiwan Strait should stand on right side of history: Xi

Xinhua) 11:04, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should stand on the right side of history and join hands to achieve China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"National reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including compatriots in Taiwan," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

