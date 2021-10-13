U.S. businesses suffer setbacks due to Biden's trade policy on China: U.S. media

Xinhua) 15:05, October 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. businesses are feeling the effects of President Joe Biden's trade policy on China, voicing the hope for some relief from the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Arkansas-based public radio station KUAR has reported.

Biden will keep the Trump-era tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods in place, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced last week.

KUAR interviewed Texas-based luggage store owner Tiffany Williams, who said the tariffs combined with COVID-19 and supply chain issues have hurt her business in recent years.

Williams said a bag sold at 440 U.S. dollars in 2018 is probably now 550 dollars, considering duties and tariffs and exorbitant shipping costs on top of it.

"There's just no way they can continue to sell it for the same price," Williams said.

