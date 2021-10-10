Chinese, U.S. youths hold dialogue on addressing climate change

Xinhua) 09:32, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Sino-American Youth Dialogue was held in Beijing on Friday, with young people and experts gathering online and offline to discuss issues related to climate change.

Themed "Making Carbon Neutral, Youth in Action," the event was co-hosted by Tsinghua University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

How to deal with climate change and mitigate natural disaster risks have become serious issues for all countries, which require collective efforts of the global community, Qiu Yong, president of Tsinghua University, said in a video speech.

The event consisted of a series of activities including round table discussions and youth dialogues, where students and field experts had in-depth exchanges.

Young scholars should use scientific research results to provide solutions for addressing climate change, youth delegates attending the event suggested, calling on youth across the world to unite and create a sustainable future.

The event also launched a joint youth initiative for climate response and biodiversity protection under carbon neutrality goals.

