Chinese, U.S. youths hold dialogue on addressing climate change
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Sino-American Youth Dialogue was held in Beijing on Friday, with young people and experts gathering online and offline to discuss issues related to climate change.
Themed "Making Carbon Neutral, Youth in Action," the event was co-hosted by Tsinghua University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
How to deal with climate change and mitigate natural disaster risks have become serious issues for all countries, which require collective efforts of the global community, Qiu Yong, president of Tsinghua University, said in a video speech.
The event consisted of a series of activities including round table discussions and youth dialogues, where students and field experts had in-depth exchanges.
Young scholars should use scientific research results to provide solutions for addressing climate change, youth delegates attending the event suggested, calling on youth across the world to unite and create a sustainable future.
The event also launched a joint youth initiative for climate response and biodiversity protection under carbon neutrality goals.
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese, U.S. officials hold video talks over trade
- China urges U.S. to clarify nuclear submarine incident
- Chinese ambassador invites Americans to get immersive experience of China after pandemic
- Chinese ambassador shares seven buzzwords to showcase fast-changing China
- Blinken extends congratulations on China's National Day
- U.S. San Jose apologizes for historical discrimination against Chinese community
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.