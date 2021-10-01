Home>>
Blinken extends congratulations on China's National Day
(Xinhua) 14:24, October 01, 2021
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday extended congratulations on China's National Day, which falls on Oct. 1.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend our congratulations to the people of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the country celebrates its National Day on October 1," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.
"As the United States seeks to work cooperatively to solve the challenges we all face, we wish the people of the PRC peace, happiness, and prosperity over the coming year," he added.
This Friday marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PRC.
