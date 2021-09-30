California officials, organizations send congratulations upon China's National Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- California officials and representatives of local organizations delivered warm congratulatory messages to an online celebration held by the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

China's National Day falls on Oct. 1 every year to commemorate the founding of the People's Republic of China.

U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman ever elected to U.S. Congress, joined the celebration. She represents the 27th Congressional District, which includes Pasadena and the west San Gabriel Valley of Southern California.

"Cooperation between the U.S. and China has had historic significance, like defeating fascism in WWII," Chu noted in her video message, saying that she is proud of the 20,000 Chinese Americans like her father, who went on to serve during the war.

Chu pointed out the cooperation between the two countries is vital for moving the globe forward and "there is so much more for us to accomplish together from combating climate change to defeating pandemics."

"So many immigrants from China have made incredible contributions to our country as well. We can see it every day here in Southern California, where the Chinese community is an essential part of our vibrancy from the food we eat, to how we conduct business," she added.

The congresswoman stressed that the growing impact of the Chinese community in California can be very helpful at erasing xenophobia and encouraging more work together and she is committed to fighting all prejudice and anti-Asian sentiments.

California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said in a written message to the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles that the Golden State's ties to China are "deep, long-standing, and enduring" and "we are extremely proud of these close relations."

"The people of China and California have been inextricably intertwined since the earliest days of our statehood. In fact, today a significant percentage of Californians can trace their roots to China," Kounalakis said, adding the ties and cultural connections have helped to make China California's largest trading partner in Asia.

"It is my hope that continued friendly people-to-people relations will continue in the coming year," the lieutenant governor noted.

The western U.S. state, home to around 40 million residents, is the most populous state in the country. China is one of California's largest trading partners and California attracts the biggest amount of Chinese investment, tourists and students among all U.S. states.

Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, also joined the celebration on behalf of the most populous U.S. county, home to approximately a quarter of California's total population.

"The Board takes this opportunity to express appreciation for the continued friendship between the people of China and the residents of Los Angeles County," said Barger in a written message.

"This friendship is increasingly important to the trade, business, and cultural relationships that benefit the people of our two countries," she added.

"China is our biggest trading partner. Half of all containers moving through the Port of Long Beach represent trade with China. We value our partners from China tremendously," said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach.

Through August, the Port of Long Beach handled 6.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is back on track this year to surpass 9 million. That would shatter the previous year's record of 8.1 million TEUs.

Cordero pointed out that the tariff disputes between the United States and China have affected trade between the two nations. He said cargo volume has improved in the past 18 months as shippers satisfied pent-up demand generated in the first several months of the pandemic and "as a port authority, we sincerely hope our two nations find ways to resolve their differences and resume trade normalcy."

Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, offer well wishes on behalf of the largest natural and historical museum in the western United States.

"We celebrate decades of collaboration and shared discovery, particularly in the field of Vertebrate Paleontology," she said in her video message, hoping to resume important shared work, paused by the pandemic, alongside their Chinese colleagues and continue to develop relationships with their sister museum in China next year.

Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Harry Moyer, a centenarian "Flying Tiger" veteran fighter pilot, also extended their greetings upon China's National Day in their video message.

Many members of the organization were famed "Flying Tiger" veterans who served in China to help the Chinese combat the Japanese invasion during World War II.

"I wish to this my best wishes for Chinese people as they celebrate China's National Day," said Moyer, who was based in Chengdu of China in 1944, where his fighter squadron was supporting B-29 Bombers that were flying missions against the Japanese Home islands and also supporting the Chinese who were fighting the Japanese in central China.

Zhang Ping, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles, expressed his best wishes to the friends in his consular district during the event.

"Sub-national cooperation and people-to-people exchanges are important part of China-U.S. relations," said the Chinese Consul General, adding that California is an important participant and beneficiary of China-U.S. practical exchange and cooperation.

"California's close connection with China is a vivid portrayal of the closely intertwined interests between China and the U.S. and defines the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations," he noted.

