China-U.S. economic exchanges, cooperation beneficial for all: MOC

Xinhua) 09:42, October 01, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the United States will work with China to create conditions for the steady and sound development of bilateral economic and trade relations, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

These relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference. She added that bilateral economic exchanges and cooperation are in the interests of both sides and will benefit the world.

China always believed that the imposition of extra tariffs by the United States is not beneficial to China, the United States, or global economic recovery, Shu said. She stressed that in a global situation where inflationary pressure is mounting, such tariffs put massive burdens on companies and consumers from both sides.

U.S. acts of generalizing its national security concept, abusing export controls, and using state power to suppress Chinese enterprises, institutions, and individuals cause severe international economic and trade order damage. It also poses grave threats to industrial and supply chains worldwide, said the spokesperson.

China urges the United States to correct these wrong practices, she said. China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, she added.

