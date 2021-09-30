U.S.-China ties consequential, should be brought back to right track ASAP: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 09:08, September 30, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang attends a virtual conversation jointly held by the Carter Center and the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang said that how China and the United States, two major countries with different histories, cultures, social systems and in different development stages, choose between peaceful coexistence and conflict and confrontation, and win-win cooperation and zero-sum games, concerns the wellbeing of the two peoples and the future of the world.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Tuesday that the consequential China-U.S. ties should be brought back to the right track of stable development as soon as possible.

Qin made the remarks when speaking at an online reception, held by the Chinese Embassy in the United States, together with the Chinese Consulates General in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago, for the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Qin said that how China and the United States, two major countries with different histories, cultures, social systems and in different development stages, choose between peaceful coexistence and conflict and confrontation, and win-win cooperation and zero-sum games, concerns the wellbeing of the two peoples and the future of the world.

Following the spirit of the call of the two heads of state and working with the U.S. side, on the basis of respecting each other's core concerns and properly managing differences, China will advance coordination and cooperation bilaterally and on major international and regional issues, such as climate change, COVID-19 and economic recovery, so as to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of stable development as soon as possible, he said.

The ambassador also extended a sincere invitation to American athletes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games and wished Chinese and American athletes the best of luck in the Games.

On the occasion, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, on behalf of the United States of America, congratulated the PRC as the Chinese people celebrate their National Day and wished the Chinese people peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew addresses the "Leader Speak: Treasury Secretaries" event at the China-U.S. SkyClub in New York, the United States, March 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said that China has achieved exceptional growth over decades, and hundreds of millions of people were lifted out of poverty and severe hardship.

In these challenging times, candid communication is more important than ever, said Lew, and the United States and China have a shared responsibility to stabilize their relationship and move it in a productive direction.

President of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) Craig Allen said that the U.S. business community continues to attach great importance to China and looks forward to strengthening cooperation.

The USCBC member companies stand ready to work together with their customers, suppliers, partners, employees and friends in China to achieve greater economic growth for the benefit of both countries and peoples, he said.

Florence Fang, chairman of the Florence Fang Family Foundation, on behalf of the Chinese community across the United States, extended best wishes on China's 72nd National Day.

Calling the China-U.S. relationship the most important bilateral relationship, she expressed the hope that the two countries could join forces to support each other and create a peaceful world and a brighter future for humanity.

Fang said overseas Chinese in the United States have unbreakable bonds with China, and hope for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)