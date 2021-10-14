Southern Taiwan building fire cause major casualties: local media

Xinhua) 16:07, October 14, 2021

TAIPEI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A deadly fire in a commercial and residential building early Thursday in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung has caused major casualties, said local media reports.

Firefighters rescued 62 people by noon. Ten of them have since died, and 14 showed no vital signs before arriving at the hospital.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors, and the investigation on the cause of the blaze is underway.

